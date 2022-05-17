ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comedian's prediction about Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy's interaction at trial comes true

By Becca Monaghan
The "Wagatha Christie" libel trial has started to draw to a close – and now, Wayne Rooney's taken the stand.

For context, Coleen Rooney , 36, accused Rebekah Vardy , 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press. The wife of the former England star shared her so-called revelation in a viral social media post in October 2019.

Vardy, married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, repeatedly denied leaking information to newspapers, telling the court: “I have been called a leaker and it’s not nice.”

Vardy is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Since day one, Wayne has accompanied his wife to the Royal Courts of Justice. On Tuesday, Jamie was spotted at the High Court for the first time. In a video shared on Twitter, the footballer held his wife’s hand as he escorted her inside.

Comedian Sooz Kempner took to Twitter with a hilarious clip ahead of court proceedings.

"Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy seeing each other in the courtroom," she penned, along with a video spoofing an awkward interaction between the footballers nodding and rolling their eyes.

One Twitter user crowned it the "tweet of the year," while another added: "the funniest two seconds."

In a hilarious turn of events, Sooz later followed up with a screengrab of a Sky News headline which read: "Wayne Rooney giving evidence – and shares nod with old England teammate as Jamie Vardy attends for first time."

The news outlet reported that the two men shared a brief nod before heading into the court.

"The Lads WhatsApp group must be teeming," one joked, while another jokingly asked: "Is this.... life imitating art?"

Wayne and three other witnesses are expected to take the stand on Tuesday ahead of closing statements later in the week.

