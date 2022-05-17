iCarly - Episode 2.08 - i’M A USA Bae - Press Release

The Time Traveler’s Wife is based on the book by Audrey Niffenegger. Episode 1 was directed by David Nutter (Dark Angel, Smallville, Supernatural, Arrow, The Flash) and written by showrunner and creator Stephen Moffat (Dr Who, Sherlock). The series stars Rose Leslie (Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones) as Clare Abshire and Theo James (Downton Abbey, Divergent) as Henry DeTamble – at least as adults! I haven’t read the books, so I can’t comment on the show’s faithfulness to the source material, but I have it on good authority that though it doesn’t chronologically follow the novel (and isn’t that ironic!), it is faithful to the events. There’s no denying that Leslie and James have terrific chemistry!
Comments / 0