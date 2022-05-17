ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Indiana High School Seniors Get Hilariously Creative for “Anything But a Backpack Day”

By Bobby G.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The class of 2022 is trying to soak up the few remaining days they have in high school. At this point, just about all of the school work - the heavy lifting, if you will - is done, and the seniors are trying to enjoy the time they have left to...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Are You Creative? There’s a Community Chalk Walk Competition in Owensboro This Weekend

Are you artsy? Do you have a flair for being totally creative? The Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department wants to see you this weekend for a little competition. Did you know Owensboro has over 23 parks in our community? The Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department presides over these parks and the activities that go on in and around them. There mission;
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Local McDonald’s Owners Donate More Than $13K to Evansville Food Pantry

I realize that food insecurity has always been a thing, and probably always will be - but I feel like a lot more attention has been given to this issue in the last couple of years. Food insecurity really affected a lot more people once everything shut down due to the pandemic. I really can't recall hearing about or seeing so many food share events before 2019 - maybe on a smaller scale but not with cars lined up for hours and hours. Food banks and pantries, however, have always been an essential part of our community, and one local food pantry now has the opportunity to help even more families.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Have You Ever Had Butt Drugs In Indiana?

Butt Drugs is a real thing found in Indiana, but it's not what it sounds like. The other day, a co-worker was telling me that he was from Corydon, Indiana. I told him that I had been there several times. To which he said "home of Butt Drugs". When he said that, I was taken aback because I had no idea what that was. It sounded like a drug that I wanted no part of. Then, he told me to look it up online. That's when I discovered something so funny that I had to share it with you.
CORYDON, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

You Can Have a Luxury Picnic In the Evansville Area

There's a new business in Evansville that aims to help you create the perfect picnic. I feel like picnics aren't as frequently done as they should be anymore. Back in the day, they were a great way to impress your significant other, spend time with the family, or even just a nice get-together with friends. Well, two sisters from the Evansville area have decided to make picnics fun again by creating a luxury picnic and event rental service.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky’s Jason Koger Overcomes Tragic 2008 Accident Shares Triumph in New Book

Jason Koger is a small town Owensboro guy but he's made his name known worldwide after overcoming a tragic accident in 2008. This week he released his book telling his story. Angel here and if you ask me I've known Jason Koger since we were two teenage kids getting into mischief and hanging out at field parties together (probably not supposed to mention that LOL). He's a down-to-earth kind of guy. The kind that you know you can call up at the drop of a hat and he'll be right there if you need him.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#School Work#Photography#Highschool#F J Reitz High School#Target#Tonka
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Registration Open for the 2022 Colon Screening for Life 5K in Downtown Evansville

It's the procedure no one wants to talk or even think about, but it's one we all need because it could save our lives, an annual colon screening. Just reading those two words likely conjures up images in your mind you wish it didn't, but deep down you know getting one is important. Colon Screening for Life, Inc., is an Evansville-based, non-profit 501c (3) organization dedicated to sharing the importance of this potentially life-saving procedure while also attempting to shake the stigma surrounding it. As a non-profit organization, it relies on donations from local businesses and individuals to continue that mission. You can help support the cause by registering for the annual Colon Screening for Life 5K in downtown Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Beautiful Eyes, a Cute Nubbin Tail, and Lots of Snuggles Are What This Adoptable Indiana Doggy Has to Offer

Our Pet of the Week, BRIDGER, was found as a stray in Tell City, and now he is at It Takes a Village and is ready to get adopted (or even fostered). Our friends at ITV guestimate that BRIDGER is probably about three years old, and they're not exactly sure about his breed/mix. They do know that he weighs in at 35 pounds and that he is NOT a fan of cats. The folks who work with BRIDGER every day say he is a "cuddle bug with a goofy personality that loves ropes and balls."
TELL CITY, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

A Salute, in Honor of Memorial Day, to These Indiana Military Museums

Memorial Day is coming up on Monday, May 30, 2022 - and while many of us will spend the holiday (hopefully a day off for you) with family and/or friends, I hope we all remember the reason for that special day. In case you might do some traveling over that holiday weekend, I've put together a list of 10 military museums around Indiana that you might want to visit, if not this month, then sometime in the future.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

What You Should and Should NOT Do if a Train is Blocking a Crossing in So. Indiana

It doesn't take long, while driving around Evansville and Southern Indiana, to realize that we have a lot of trains, or at least a lot of train tracks, which can lead to some serious delays in commute. The wait can be bad enough if the train is doing what it's supposed to be doing. It kinda depends on which way it's heading (into or out of the yard) and how fast it's going. The wait gets exponentially worse if/when the train isn't moving at all. How long has it been sitting there? How much longer will it sit there? Do the powers that be know one of their trains is just chillin' in the middle of a crossing? Those are all good questions. Another good question is, what do you do in that situation?
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Turkey BLT Recipe from Kentucky Will Make You Really Freaking Hungry

I absolutely love BLT sandwiches. Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches are my jam. I've ordered them from a wide variety and range of restaurants- from Big Dipper in Owensboro to Bar Bacon in New York City. If I am in any kind of deli, there's a 95% chance that I am going to order a BLT sandwich. It's my absolute favorite sandwich and, yes, actually surpasses the grilled cheese for that title.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy