GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Western Slope will slowly improve the weather conditions after a significant cold front moved through the state Friday. Average high temperatures for late May are in the middle/upper 70 degree readings. After the cold front moved through the state Friday night, the low temperatures Sunday morning are still feeling that impact! Afternoon temperatures should have an improvement Sunday, but there will still be breezy conditions and a partly cloudy sky. Unsettled will be the forecast through Monday as late day storms could pop up (mountain zones) and create brief gusty wind speeds. Temperatures will recover, but slowly.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO