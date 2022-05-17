Is Charleston underrated as a summer travel destination?

In a recent study from the research group Wallethub , Charleston, SC ranked 12th nationally among summer travel destinations. No other South Carolina city was in the top 20. Raleigh was 13th and was the only other city in the Carolinas in the top 20. The study had some interesting rankings, some of my favorite summer spots were not there. No mention of Pensacola, Destin, or Gulf Shores, Alabama which I am a fan of all of those. Some places I have been that ranked higher than Charleston, also were puzzling to me. San Antonio, TX was 10th and is a very nice town. Having visited there in summer and fall, I preferred the fall there. I lived in Houston for several years, so I made the 3 hour trip to San Antonio quite a few times. Cincinnati was 9th on the list and Cincy is a nice town as well. I have been there several times but it has been years, but I don't remember anything that would make me think it is a top 10 summer spot. Other rankings that were puzzling were Minneapolis at #8, I've been there twice (lived in Iowa for a few years) and both were summer trips and it was fine, but not worth the ranking. What do you think, is Charleston being undervalued? Let us know, below.