Two of Kentucky’s top junior golfers receive the 2022 Justin Thomas Grant. LOUISVILLE, KY (May 16, 2022) – The family of Justin Thomas has selected Trinity Beth and Warren Thomis as the recipients of the 2022 Justin Thomas Grant. Designed to provide financial assistance to golfers whose records have proven they have potential to play at a collegiate level, this opportunity from the Thomas family and Kentucky Golf Foundation enables the recipients to play a more robust tournament schedule across the country to help them gain more exposure in leading to a college golf scholarship. The Beth and Thomis families will each receive $3,000 as the recipients of this year’s grant.

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO