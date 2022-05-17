ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plume Township, PA

Professor Jeff Brauer quoted in Washington Examiner article

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessor Jeff Brauer was recently interviewed...

Keystone College names John F. Pullo, Sr. as Interim President

The Keystone College Board of Trustees has announced that John F. Pullo, Sr. will become the college’s interim president, effective July 30, 2022. “John Pullo is the ideal interim president for Keystone College,” said Board of Trustees Chair James C. Clark. “A true Keystonian in every sense of the word, he is extraordinarily knowledgeable about Keystone, our people, and our plans and vision for the future. We welcome him as we begin a national search for this important position.”
LA PLUME TOWNSHIP, PA
Keystone to Host 31st Annual Golf Tournament

Keystone College invites all golfers to its 31st annual Keystone Open golf tournament on Monday, June 20 at Glen Oak Country Club, Clarks Summit. A major event coordinated by the Keystone College Alumni Association, the tournament is open to everyone in our community looking to support Keystone students, many from our local area, through scholarship and engagement. Lunch and registration begin at 11 a.m., followed by a 12:30 shotgun start. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To register, become a sponsor, or obtain more information, please go to www.keystone.edu/keystoneopen or call (570) 945-8483.
LA PLUME TOWNSHIP, PA

