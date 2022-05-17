Professor Jeff Brauer quoted in Washington Examiner article

Keystone College invites all golfers to its 31st annual Keystone Open golf tournament on Monday, June 20 at Glen Oak Country Club, Clarks Summit. A major event coordinated by the Keystone College Alumni Association, the tournament is open to everyone in our community looking to support Keystone students, many from our local area, through scholarship and engagement. Lunch and registration begin at 11 a.m., followed by a 12:30 shotgun start. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To register, become a sponsor, or obtain more information, please go to www.keystone.edu/keystoneopen or call (570) 945-8483.

LA PLUME TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO