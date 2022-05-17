MSU’s Christie going pro

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The latest ranking of U.S. News and World Report’s “150 best cities in America to live” has been released. Six cities from the Wolverine State made the list, with Kalamazoo in the top 50 at #40. The article said that “Kalamazoo is as fun and quirky as its unusual name suggests.”
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — While Kalamazoo is focusing funding on the Community’s Youth, Portage has just made a big investment in its elderly residents. Portage’s brand new Senior Center is now open after ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Friday, May 20. The $11-million dollar facility is five times...
LANSING, MI — Lansing police have found two rifles in a park that had been stolen from Charlotte. Witnesses told police they saw a group of boys walking in a neighborhood with one carrying a rifle, and they tried to hide the weapons in a park near Lansing’s Riddle Elementary School before police arrived. That’s near the 200 block of S. Jenison Ave.
Comments / 0