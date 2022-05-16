Alon's Bakery & Market in Atlanta Celebrates 30 Years of Business

Brown Bag Seafood is serving up fresh seafood dishes with quality ingredients in West Side Provisions. Located in West Midtown Atlanta, this counter-service restaurant has the cutest wharf-inspired decor from the hand-drawn "Catch of Day" poster to the boat-inspired lighting and roping. The menu is "design your own style". First, you start with the star of your meal: fish, shrimp, chicken, or a hefty serving of sesame broccoli or spicy cauliflower. Step two is choosing your accompanying greens, veggies, or grains; or you can put your main into a taco or a sandwich. Step three is choosing your sides with the most famous being the tots. There are also soups and add-ons like their veggie blend or their homemade New England style, clam "Chowdah".

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO