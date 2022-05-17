ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Silicon Valley Central Chamber Announces New Officers

santaclaranews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Silicon Valley Central Chamber of Commerce (formerly the Santa Clara Chamber of Commerce) recently announced several new Board of Directors. It looks like a diverse group of individuals with a wide range of backgrounds who represent a variety of business...

santaclaranews.org

PLANetizen

Strip Malls as a Housing Solution

“Urban designer Peter Calthorpe has a plan for the shuttered and financially troubled strip malls that dot the suburban landscape: Convert the malls into housing that would be part of green communities where people could be closer to their jobs and get out of their cars.” As Jacques Leslie writes for Yale Environment 360, Calthorpe, in an interview, points out that “The idea of subdivisions for all was based on nuclear families, but now they represent just 24 percent of households in America. So we’re ready on many, many levels for more urban living — urban in the best, not the worst, sense.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Armendariz served with recall notice

Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz was served with a notice May 16 to inform her that a group of citizens will attempt to remove her from office. Kelly Ramirez, one of the proponents in the burgeoning recall effort, handed Armendariz the “notice of intention” during the public comment period of the council’s meeting.
GILROY, CA
Local
California Business
Santa Clara, CA
Government
Santa Clara, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF District Attorney announces indictment for embezzlement from nonprofit

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced this week that his office has charged a man with two felony counts for embezzling over $150,000 from the nonprofit where he was employed as controller and chief financial officer.James Ahrens was hired in 2012 by Partners in School Innovation, located at 1060 Tennessee St. He was responsible for all financial affairs of the organization and including all expenditures.Between May 2012 and June 2018, Ahrens is alleged to have written checks to himself and made unauthorized withdrawals for personal gain.PSI was founded in 1993 to help urban schools and school districts. The organization's website says that it has served "21 school districts in seven states spanning the coasts, the Midwest, and the South, benefiting more than one million students."Boudin said in a statement, "the violations in this case harmed the organization and its mission to help disadvantaged children succeed."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Railroad 'quiet zone' approved for San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - For more than three years residents of several San Jose neighborhoods have been putting up with train horns all throughout the night. On Friday the city announced those sleepless nights are over as a railroad "quiet zone" has officially gone into effect. The problems started back...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Valley Fair parking fees a burden for San Jose student workers

A coalition of mall workers and San Jose State University college students are fighting to be heard at Westfield Valley Fair. On Thursday, the group known as Low Income Versus Elite protested in front of the mall on Stevens Creek Boulevard against its employee parking fee policy. For retail workers who make minimum wage, having to pay almost $500 a year for parking is prohibitive, the group argues.
SAN JOSE, CA
Person
Mike Wallace
sfbayca.com

Covid update: Hospitalization rates double, wastewater samples show alarming East Bay spike

We took off masks, started going to bars and seeing friends and family. It felt like pandemic days were largely behind us. It was bliss, until it wasn’t. Case totals alone no longer paint a full picture due to the prevalence of home testing and failure of many to report results. Still, case rates are steadily ticking up across the country, with numbers all too similar to the August surge caused by the delta variant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Mendocino Farms looks to Santa Clara for next location

Here’s an early heads up: Mendocino Farms is coming your way, Santa Clara. The 13th Northern California location for the seasonal sandwich, salad and soup specialist is tentatively expected to open this fall at the new Mission Park Marketplace in the city’s northern tech corridor. Owners Ellen Chen...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Real estate experts see slowdown in Bay Area housing market

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Though homes across the Bay Area continue to sell for record prices, some real estate experts say the market is beginning to level off."I think we're seeing a little bit of leveling right now in the market. There's a little more inventory, there are some price adjustments we haven't seen before," said Tim Yee, a real estate broker and the president of RE/MAX Gold Bay Area. "Properties are staying on the market a little longer, pricing seems to have leveled and we're seeing some price reductions which, six months ago, we never saw." Home sales in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

831 E Saint James ST

Come check out this super cute home built in 1901. originally a 2bed 1bath home, it was extended 30/40 years ago to a 3bed 2bath 1,200 sf approx. Located on the quiet East end of Saint James St, it was remodeled by the previous owner in 2014. living room that high ceiling, lots of natural light & laminate floors. Primary bed is a good size & has ample closet space. Primary bath has walk-in shower. Bed 2 & 3 are a good size with ample closet space. All bed have new carpet. Kitchen was updated in 2014 - new cabinets, appliances & granite counters. back splash added in last 18 months. The utility room has the 2nd bath & washer / dryer. Lot is 5,617 sf & is zoned R2 which gives buyer the opportunity to add an ADU. Home is only minutes from multiple freeways, Japantown & Downtown San Jose while it is surrounded by a number of recreational parks Roosevelt Park, Backesto Park and Watson Park This is a charming cottage that will make a fantastic home for some lucky buyers.
SAN JOSE, CA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
KTVU FOX 2

Colleagues mourn death of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center doctor

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Colleagues at Santa Clara County Medical Center in San Jose are mourning the loss of the chief of nephrology after he died recently. Santa Clara County spokeswoman María Leticia Gómez said in a statement to KTVU on Thursday that the entire county is saddened to have lost a "valued colleague," Dr. Amul Jobalia.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose residents clamor for a good night’s sleep

Silence is golden for downtown San Jose residents. Since 2018, residents, politicians and the city have worked with Union Pacific Railroad to negotiate a partial quiet zone from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. along the Warm Springs rail corridor, which passes through Japantown and the Hensley Historic District of San Jose. It finally went into... The post San Jose residents clamor for a good night’s sleep appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Mountain View Daily

5 Nearby Chinese Restaurants Worth Trying

I was pleasantly surprised when I stopped here on my lunch break. A small place with a nice touch and great customer service. It's Americanized Chinese food that hits just the spot. Every dish from beef with broccoli to a combination fried rice and hot and sour sup is very delicious.
LOS GATOS, CA

