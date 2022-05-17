Bad Bears!

A well-known actor who has starred in many western films has donated an iconic cowboy hat worn in one of his movies to a fundraising event in Montana. Sam Elliot has been in a ton of movies. He is one of the most iconic western film stars of our generation. Most recently, Elliot starred alongside Tim McGraw in 1883. Some of Elliot's most popular movies include The Big Lebowski, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Tombstone.

GARDINER, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO