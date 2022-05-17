Bad Bears!

Tuesday is primary election day in Teton County, Idaho. Voters will choose the candidates from each party to run for US Senator and Representative, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general, secretary of public instruction, state legislative offices, county offices, and a special school district bond issue, to name some of the ballot issues to be determined. Voting will take place at the LDS Churches in Tetonia, Driggs, and Victor from 8:00 am until 8:00 pm.
