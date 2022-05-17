ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Bad Bears!

 5 days ago
Wyoming Game and Fish officials are reiterating the plea for Teton County residents to store any potential bear attractants where bears cannot access them as may have happened with two grizzlies north of Jackson. On...

Jackson Hole Radio

Elk Refuge looks to change fees

The National Elk Refuge is seeking public review and comment for fee changes proposed for three types of commercial special use permits issued on the Refuge. The proposed fee change would affect any person or business that charges or includes a fee for guiding on the refuge including guided tours, guided workshops – such as art or photography – and guided fishing.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Elk Antler Auction kicks off Old West Days

The traditional kick-off to Jackson Hole’s summer season begins this weekend with the Boy Scout antler auction and other Elkfest activities. Beginning on Friday, the Teton Powwow Showcase at the Center for the Arts will be a beautiful educational experience for ticket holders. Then on Saturday, the Teton Powwow & Expo offers free experiences from 10:00 am until 9:00 pm at Snow King Event Center.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Old West Days Parade growing

The Old West Days Parade that hung in doubt last month is continuing to grow now. According to Jackson Hole Special Events Coordinator Britney Magleby, the current count is 36 entries with more hoped for in the coming weeks. Entries are still being accepted by phone and online at the Chamber.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Its Primary Election Day in Teton Valley

Tuesday is primary election day in Teton County, Idaho. Voters will choose the candidates from each party to run for US Senator and Representative, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general, secretary of public instruction, state legislative offices, county offices, and a special school district bond issue, to name some of the ballot issues to be determined. Voting will take place at the LDS Churches in Tetonia, Driggs, and Victor from 8:00 am until 8:00 pm.
TETON COUNTY, ID
103.7 The Hawk

Famous Movie Star Donates Special Gift to Montana Event

A well-known actor who has starred in many western films has donated an iconic cowboy hat worn in one of his movies to a fundraising event in Montana. Sam Elliot has been in a ton of movies. He is one of the most iconic western film stars of our generation. Most recently, Elliot starred alongside Tim McGraw in 1883. Some of Elliot's most popular movies include The Big Lebowski, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Tombstone.
GARDINER, MT
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole has grizzly bear solutions

A new program in Teton County aims to reduce a leading cause of human/bear conflict by providing bear-resistant trash cans to residents regardless of their ability to pay. Drew Gath with Jackson Hole Bear Solutions says when bears know they can eat for free, it’s dangerous for residents, and frequently deadly for the bears. Gath says switching out your trash can is a small price to pay for living next to wild landscapes.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Burn Week to aid cleanup in Jackson Hole

With the disappearing of the snow cover, it is the time when residents begin cleaning up around the valley. While actual clean up week in Jackson Hole doesn’t begin until Monday, residential yard waste burn week begins Saturday and continues through May 15th. Those planning to burn are asked...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Mountain lion spotted in Driggs

The Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office is advising residents there to be aware of a mountain lion that was sighted yesterday around the farm lands near the Learning Academy south of Driggs. The animal ultimately left the area and no one was harmed. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t...
DRIGGS, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Antler hunter falls from horse, breaks leg

Sunday’s opening of shed-hunting season did not go entirely without a hitch. Just minutes after the start of the shed hunting season, a woman came down with a suspected broken leg after she fell from her horse in the Sheep Creek area of Curtis Canyon. Teton County Search and...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton Park Road is open

The Teton Park Road has opened to vehicle traffic marking the start of the summer season in Grand Teton National Park. The road will be open through October 31st. Paved multi-use pathways throughout the park are open whenever predominately free of snow and ice. Use of the multi-use pathway is prohibited at night, specifically from 1/2 hour after sunset to 1/2 hour before sunrise.
LIFESTYLE
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson’s American Legion monument gets new names

Jackson Hole American Legion Post #43, in partnership with the Town of Jackson, will be adding names to the monument in Town Square today. The newly designed monument was updated in 2021 to allow for more opportunities to add the names of military veterans who were born or raised in Jackson Hole.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

START Bus offers employer discount

START Bus has announced it is offering a program for employers to offer their staffs through its Employer Pass Program. This benefit allows local Jackson employers to purchase Universal START Bus passes for their employees at a 10% discount, helping staff while promoting environmental responsibility and sustainability. By providing bus...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Stout alternate town judge

Dick Stout was sworn in by the Town of Jackson‘s Municipal Judge, Christopher Leigh. Mr. Stout will assume the role of Alternate Municipal Court Judge for the Town of Jackson. The Alternate Municipal Court Judge fills in for for Judge Leigh on case conflicts and covers cases if Judge...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Fire Marshal Kathy Clay retires

After reaching twenty years of service to the community earlier this month, Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Kathy Clay announced that she is retiring from Jackson Hole/Fire EMS in May. Starting as a volunteer member in the Hoback Fire Station, Clay realized how much she enjoyed the community engagement and important work the fire department does for the community.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Disinfect bird feeders for Avian Flu

While songbirds and other wild birds are not thought to be susceptible to the current Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza epidemic, Dr Dan Forman, Chairman of the Teton County Board of Health and Associate with the state wildlife veterinary issues says disinfecting of domestic bird feeders is advised. “As far as...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Vogelheim to run for Wyoming House District 23

Citing his commitment to improving local infrastructure, championing small businesses and protecting the character of Teton County for local residents and families, former Teton County Commissioner Paul Vogelheim has announced the launch of his election campaign for Wyoming House District 23. Vogelheim says, “Those of us who have been blessed...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Would-be Yellowstone kidnapper sentenced

40-year-old Gregory Michael Toth, was sentenced for assault with intent to commit a felony during a sentencing hearing held before Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal on Monday. He was sentenced to 44 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release, to be served concurrently to a state...
PARK COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

