Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. We are always super excited to get new music from Louisville natives The Watson Twins! They just shared their spirited new tune, Two Timin’. This track finds Chandra and Leigh leaning deeper into their Kentucky and Americana roots. As expected, the twins’ tight harmonies take this energetic foot-stompin’ honky-tonk tune over the top! Joining them on the number is their good friend, producer/musician Butch Walker. Two Timin’ is the first single off their forthcoming full-length album, slated for release later this year. We are really looking forward to that!

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO