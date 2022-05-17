ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Victoria Beckham Says Being ‘Really Skinny’ Is ‘Old-Fashioned’: Women Now Want ‘Boobs and a Butt’

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Embracing their curves. Victoria Beckham says women no longer want to be incredibly thin — and that beauty standards for women have changed.

Celebrities That Are Leading the Body-Positive Movement

Read article

"It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin," the fashion designer, 48, told Grazia in an interview published on Monday, May 16. "I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy . They want to have some boobs – and a bum."

Beckham explained that quarantining with her family in Miami, Florida, for a portion of the COVID-19 pandemic helped open her eyes to the way women are embracing their curves more than ever before. "There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami, and they really own it, you know?" she told the outlet. "They walk along Miami beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic. They show their bodies off with such confidence . I found both their attitude and their style really liberating."

Demi Lovato, Khloe Kardashian and More Stars Who’ve Hit Back Against Body-Shamers

Read article

She continued: " And as a mother , I loved that Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look."

The Spice World star shares four children with husband David Beckham : Brooklyn , 23, Romeo , 19, Cruz , 17, and Harper Seven , 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDbrY_0fgvYBsE00
Victoria Beckham Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

As she's gotten older, Beckham has begun to prioritize happiness and relaxed her famously strict diet and workout routines . "It’s not about being a certain size. It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are," the former Spice Girl explained . "I have found my own balance between wanting to have fun and being disciplined about eating healthily and working out. When you’re younger you fight against that balance, but through being older I’ve reached a place where I know what that balance looks like. I just know what works for me."

Beckham has previously been open about her struggles with body image , revealing in a September 2016 essay for British Vogue that she felt she was "too plump" as a teenager . "I know you are struggling right now," the England native wrote in a letter to her 18-year-old self for the magazine. "You are not the prettiest, or the thinnest, or the best at dancing at the Laine Theatre Arts college. You have never properly fitted in, although you are sharing your Surrey school digs with really nice girls."

She continued: "You have bad acne. You think the principal has put you at the back of the end-of-year show (in a humiliatingly bright purple Lycra leotard) because you are too plump to go at the front. (This may or may not be true.)"

Victoria Beckham's Style Evolution

Read article

In the piece, Beckham noted that she often looks back on her teenage self with a lot of affection. "You are going to have so much fun with your clothes — PVC catsuits; chokers that say absurd things; weird spiky blonde hair ... But I look back at you and smile," she wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
David Beckham
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boobs#Brooklyn#Spice World
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Naomi Judd’s Husband Larry Strickland Recalls Her ‘Fragile’ Final Days in Emotional Tribute: She ‘Never Met a Stranger’

A fitting tribute. Naomi Judd's husband, Larry Strickland, talked about the country singer's legacy while recalling her final days in an emotional speech. "Naomi never met a stranger," the singer, 76, said while honoring his late wife at CMT's Naomi Judd: A River of Time memorial service on Sunday, May 15. "Much to my displeasure, […]
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

138K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy