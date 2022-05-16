Police Beat: May 9-16

A Chicago officer who shot and seriously wounded a 13-year-old boy who ran away after being pulled over while driving a stolen vehicle was relieved of his police powers Friday, officials said.“He’s still an active member of the Chicago Police Department,” police spokesman Don Terry told the Chicago Tribune about the officer, whose name hasn't been released. “He’s not going to be patrolling the streets and he won’t be able to arrest people.”The action means the officer will still get paid but will be assigned to “desk duty,” Terry said. The officer had already been placed on administrative duties...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO