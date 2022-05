A North Jersey man has been accused of stealing more than $30,000 from a local little league over the course of several years while acting as its treasurer, authorities said. Daniel Raczynski, 40, was serving as the Florham Park Little League Treasurer when he stole the funds from its checking and savings accounts between October 2019 and January 2022, Florham Park Police Chief Joseph Orlando said in a release on Wednesday, May 18.

FLORHAM PARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO