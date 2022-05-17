ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Families seek lactation help amid baby formula shortage

By Daniela Leon
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VaZqI_0fgvNThF00

As parents continue to find ways to keep their babies fed amid a nationwide baby formula shortage , some families have begun relying on lactation consultants.

Lactation consultants help families troubleshoot a variety of obstacles they may face while breastfeeding. Consultants can assist mothers when they have an under or over supply of breast milk, feeding plans and help with potential pain.

Dr. Lauren Hughes with Bloom Pediatrics and Lactation says more families in Kansas City are showing interest in breastfeeding because they no longer have a fallback plan.

“I definitely have seen an uptick of families that were considering stopping breastfeeding and are going to continue breastfeeding because they don't have another option,” Dr. Hughes said.

Depending on your health insurance, Dr. Hughes says initial lactation consultant visits should be covered, but aren't for all families.

“Breastfeeding is not a choice for everyone, whether they physically cannot, where they mentally cannot, breastfeeding is not just an automatic for everyone,” Hughes explained. “Everyone seems to think so because it's a natural thing, but there are people that have true contraindications, whether it's the mom or the baby.”

Mental and physical tolls can also impact mothers trying to nurse their babies.

“You can have anatomical issues where your breasts do not produce milk-making tissue, that absolutely happens and you physically cannot produce milk, just because the way you're built, nothing wrong with you, it’s just the way you were built,” Hughes said.

Interest in donated breast milk has also taken center stage, but depending on where you get breast milk, there are some safety concerns.

According to the Human Milk Banking Association of North America, affiliated milk banks go through a rigorous pasteurization process to ensure the breast milk they have is safe and has the right nutrients. The milk bank affiliated with this association in Kansas City was forced to close January 2022 due to staffing challenges.

Dr. Hughes has her own breast milk bank and conducts screen and lab tests on donor moms, but doesn’t test the breast milk. She expects more than 1,000 ounces of breast milk will be donated to her by the end of this week.

“What I have here is pretty trustworthy, because I do screen all donors but I don't test the milk though,” Hughes said. “So there is no 100% guarantee, which I have listed all over my website.”

Some groups on social media are linking parents to centers accepting donating breast milk, but Hughes warns health concerns arise if you don’t get your milk from a trusted source.

“Peer to peer milk sharing, I really suggest avoiding social media groups and not getting milk unless you know the person, you know their health history, you know the medications they're on, you know if they use substances,” Dr. Hughes said. “We don't know what if they're taking edibles, how much they're drinking, like all of these products that they're taking, in that could pass through breast milk and potentially be harmful to your child, depending on your specific child's health history as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Health
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Health
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Products#Breast Milk#Baby Formula#Fed
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy