Rock band Everclear has announced tour dates in commemoration of their 30th anniversary as a group. The tour is preceded by several cross-country shows, and will be accompanied by the release of their 1993 debut album World of Noise on streaming services, with a deluxe edition of the record dropping on June 10. It features Texas band Fastball and Oklahoma group The Nixons as guests, beginning on June 9 in Emmet, ID with the last show taking place on September 3 in Henderson, NV.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO