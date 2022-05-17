CBOT Trends-Wheat down 18-20 cents, corn down 2-4 cents, soy up 2-5 cents

CHICAGO, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell sharply for a second consecutive session on Thursday, with traders taking profits after gains made early in the overnight session, despite persistent concerns about global supplies. * Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat settled down 30-1/4 cents at $12.00-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat last traded down 28-1/4 cents at $12.96-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was down 23 cents at $13.29-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 334,100 tonnes in the week ended May 12. Analysts had been expecting the report to show a weekly total in a range from zero to 400,000 tonnes. * Wheat yield potential in Kansas was estimated at 39.7 bushels per acre (bpa) on Thursday by crop scouts on an annual Wheat Quality Council tour. * The figure is below the five-year crop tour average of 47.4 bushels per acre from 2016-2021, reflecting the impact of months of drought. * CBOT wheat futures have been roiled since Monday, after India unexpectedly banned wheat exports, adding to strain on world supplies as drought is causing severe damage to grain crops. * The International Grains Council cut its forecast for world wheat production in the 2022/23 marketing year to 769 million tonnes from 780 million. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Manhattan, Kansas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO