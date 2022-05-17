ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 18-20 cents, corn down 2-4 cents, soy up 2-5 cents

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 18 to 20 cents per bushel * Wheat futures dropped overnight, pressured after the...

CBOT wheat futures fall for second session on profit-taking

CHICAGO, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell sharply for a second consecutive session on Thursday, with traders taking profits after gains made early in the overnight session, despite persistent concerns about global supplies. * Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat settled down 30-1/4 cents at $12.00-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat last traded down 28-1/4 cents at $12.96-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was down 23 cents at $13.29-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 334,100 tonnes in the week ended May 12. Analysts had been expecting the report to show a weekly total in a range from zero to 400,000 tonnes. * Wheat yield potential in Kansas was estimated at 39.7 bushels per acre (bpa) on Thursday by crop scouts on an annual Wheat Quality Council tour. * The figure is below the five-year crop tour average of 47.4 bushels per acre from 2016-2021, reflecting the impact of months of drought. * CBOT wheat futures have been roiled since Monday, after India unexpectedly banned wheat exports, adding to strain on world supplies as drought is causing severe damage to grain crops. * The International Grains Council cut its forecast for world wheat production in the 2022/23 marketing year to 769 million tonnes from 780 million. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Manhattan, Kansas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CBOT wheat futures fall for third session as momentum shifts lower

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures lost for a third consecutive session on Friday, pressured by speculative selling and profit taking after highs reached earlier in the week, traders said, while dry conditions across the U.S. plains region underpin prices. * Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat settled down 31-3/4 cents at $11.68-3/4 a bushel. * For the week, the CBOT's most active wheat contract lost 8-3/4 cents, a 0.74% weekly decline. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat lost 42-1/2 cents to $12.52-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat fell 51-1/2 cents to $12.79 a bushel. * Growing conditions for wheat and barley crops in France fell sharply for a second straight week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as a hot spell exacerbated drought in the European Union's biggest grain producer. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by David Gregorio)
CBOT soy futures rise on strong exports

CHICAGO, May 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and soybean meal futures jumped on Thursday on news of international demand and amid signs the United States could exceed the latest government export forecasts for this grain marketing year, traders said. * Soybean futures remained firm throughout the trading session, with old-crop months posting bigger gains than new crop on strong demand in the cash market and robust export prospects. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday said export sales of soybeans totaled 902,100 tonnes in the week ended May 12, near the high end of market expectations for 200,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. * CBOT July soybean futures settled up 27-3/4 cents at $16.90-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil ended down 1.02 cents at 79.53 cents per lb while CBOT July soymeal futures rose $11.30 to end at $425.30 per ton. * But traders say they are closely watching whether such orders will actually be fulfilled and shipped out - or whether buyers will cancel them if they have enough coverage in place. * Midwest weather outlooks continue to keep gains in new-crop months in check. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Mark Porter)
GRAINS-U.S. wheat falls after recent rally, corn ticks lower

BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat prices fell on Friday due to profit-taking, after rallying on tightening global supplies. Corn and soybeans also ticked lower. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.54% to $11.94 a bushel. * Corn gave up 0.86% to...
AGRICULTURE
GRAINS-Soybeans jump on export demand, wheat falls on profit-taking

CHICAGO, May 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Thursday, giving back more of their recent gains, as traders sought to take profits amid mixed crop weather in the Northern Hemisphere and wider concerns about an economic slowdown. Meanwhile, soybean and soybean meal futures jumped on news of robust...
AGRICULTURE
12 popular goat breeds

This dairy breed originated in the French Alps, and can thrive in nearly any climate. They are the highest producing milkers, with top goats producing up to two gallons per day. Because of the amount of milk they produce, these goats have high nutritional needs and their diets must be monitored closely. PJ Jonas, who raises Alpines to provide milk for her family of 10 and runs a goat product business, says this breed is quiet and curious and tolerates humans well.
ANIMALS
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed fell in March

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in March fell to 46.8%, compared with 48.1% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Mar-2022 Feb-2022 Mar-2021 Total Shipments 2,169,960 1,888,053 2,171,989 Main Ingredients Corn 46.8% 46.7% 48.1% Sorghum 1% 1% 1.3% Wheat 1.8% 1.8% 1.6% Barley 3.9% 3.8% 3.7% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Aditya Soni)
AGRICULTURE
China's April soybean imports from Brazil up from March as delayed cargoes arrive

BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil in April surged from the previous month, customs data showed on Friday, with the arrival of delayed cargoes. China, the world's top importer of soybeans, received 6.3 million tonnes of the oilseed from Brazil in April, up 120% from 2.87 million tonnes in March, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.
AGRICULTURE
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for May 25-31

May 20 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for May 25-31, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 March 9-15 - tax 86.9 72.3 53.9 - indicative price 324.2 288.4 262.0 March 2-8 - tax 88.2 72.3 52.7 - indicative price 326.1 288.4 260.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeders ease; cattle on feed increases

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures were mixed on Friday, with the nearby contract firming while the most-active month eased, pressured by expectations of increased cattle placements in the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly assessment. U.S. feedlots held 2% more cattle on May 1 versus the...
CHICAGO, IL
India's palm oil imports seen muted even as Indonesia lifts export ban

MUMBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in June are unlikely to spike despite Indonesia's decision to lift its ban on overseas shipments as a rally in palm oil prices has made rival soyoil more attractive for refiners, five dealers told Reuters on Friday. Lower-than-normal imports by India,...
INDUSTRY
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to May 16

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, durum wheat, and spring barley, and grain maize crop conditions and sowing progress, covering week 19 ending May 16. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 19 average in France 1 7 18 70 3 Week 18 2022 0 4 14 78 4 Week 19 2021 0 4 16 75 4 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 19 average in France 1 7 20 69 2 Week 18 2022 0 5 16 76 3 Week 19 2021 0 5 19 72 3 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 19 average in France 1 9 22 68 1 Week 18 2022 0 7 17 75 1 Week 19 2021 0 2 14 80 4 DURUM CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 19 average in France 0 6 21 71 2 Week 18 2022 0 4 19 75 2 Week 19 2021 0 6 25 66 2 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 19 average in France 0 1 6 91 2 Week 18 2022 0 1 4 95 0 Week 19 2021 0 0 7 92 1 GRAIN MAIZE SOWING Percent sown Week 19 average in France 98 Week 18 2022 91 Week 19 2021 97 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE

