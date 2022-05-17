ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia issues more than $415M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for nonprofit recovery

By T.A. DeFeo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) — Georgia is doling out more than $415 million in federal relief money as grants to help nonprofits recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The money, which goes to more than 30 recipients, is from the American Rescue Plan's Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal...

