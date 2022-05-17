ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macron Urges Rapid Israeli Probe Into Death of Al Jazeera Reporter

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Israel to complete swiftly investigations into the death of a Palestinian journalist killed last week during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, the Elysee said. Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead on Wednesday. Her...

