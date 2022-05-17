ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police escort of officer shuts down SE Expressway

By Bruce Mohl
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHORTLY AFTER 2 p.m. on Monday, I emerged from the Central Artery tunnel in heavy, stop-and-go traffic heading south on the Southeast Expressway. It was clear something was going on because two helicopters were hovering in place high overhead – one over near Boston Medical Center and the other above the...

Comments / 2

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arrested after leaving suspicious package at restaurant, threatening to blow it up

A Massachusetts man reportedly threatened to blow up a southern Massachusetts restaurant Friday after leaving a suspicious package behind. According to Barnstable Police, just before 6:45 p.m., Barnstable Police Officers responded to Fogo Brazilian Barbeque located at 39 Iyannough Road Route 28 Hyannis for a suspicious package. The reporting party...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Twelve people arrested at two Boston-area beaches

REVERE, Mass. — At least twelve people were arrested at two Boston-area beaches on Saturday, according to officials. State Police said they had arrested seven people at Revere Beach as of 9 p.m. The charges include:. • Juvenile male, charged with assault and battery on a police officer and...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Woman struck, killed by vehicle at family farm stand in Byfield, Massachusetts

NEWBURY, Mass. — A woman is dead and a man and child are injured after they were struck by a vehicle at a farm stand in a village of Newbury, Massachusetts. Newbury police Chief John Lucey said the crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday at Sforza Family Farm in Byfield, which is near the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center on Chute Road.
NEWBURY, MA
bpdnews.com

Juvenile Suspect in Custody, Three Summonsed Following Calls for Explosions in the area of Downtown Crossing

At about 3:27 PM on Friday May 20, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to reports of a large explosion in the area of Summer Street at Arch Street in Downtown Boston. On arrival, officers spoke with several concerned citizens who stated that a group of teenagers had been observed igniting some sort of incendiary device in the crosswalk of the intersection. As the officers were investigating on scene, they heard the sound of another large explosion coming from the area of Downtown Crossing. The officers quickly responded to the area of 335 Washington Street where they observed firework debris in the street. While on scene, officers were approached by witnesses who stated that four teenage males had utilized a black cylinder to launch fireworks in the street before fleeing on foot and entering a nearby business. The officers then entered that business and located four juvenile suspects matching the provided descriptions, ultimately recovering the black cylinder from a backpack while arresting the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Quincy. The suspect was placed in custody following a brief struggle at which time the officers recovered an unexploded firework from his person.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Police made 10 arrests while clearing crowd at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — There was a massive police presence at Hampton Beach today as the hot temperatures attracted crowds on Saturday. Hampton Police made 10 arrests while dispersing a large crowd that formed on the beach. The charges include disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police anticipate charges of 'riot'...
HAMPTON, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Five arrested with two firearms, 679 grams of cocaine in early morning Massachusetts drug raids

5 have been arrested after a months-long investigation into a Massachusetts drug operation. According to Barnstable Police, on Thursday morning, multiple federal search warrants were executed in the Mid-Cape area resulting in five arrests, the seizure of 2 large capacity firearms and ammunition, a bullet proof vest, along with 679 grams of cocaine with a street value of approximately $50,000.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Bomb Threat Called in at Hyannis Restaurant, Suspect Arrested

Barnstable police arrived at the Fogo Brazilian Barbeque in Hyannis on Friday after receiving a call about a possible bomb threat. The call came after Eduardo Filho, 29, of Oaks Bluff, allegedly called the restaurant and told them he had left a travel bag there. Filho warned that if anyone touched the bag he would make it explode.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Public Safety
Cars
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Results of trooper crash probe withheld

QUINCY, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a Massachusetts State Trooper is off the hook after crashing into a Quincy home early Labor Day morning. Trooper Kevin Keith of Quincy, was off duty when he lost control of his pickup on Manet Ave. In September, 25 Investigates reported that Keith had been driving on 3-wheels, “causing all sorts of sparks,” according to a police radio transmission. Keith lost a wheel in a previous crash with a guardrail but that fact never made it into the police report. Quincy Police claimed to have no record of the guardrail crash when 25 Investigates first asked about it.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Painter Seriously Hurt in 25-Foot Fall in Burlington, Mass.

A painter fell about two stories from a ladder and was seriously hurt in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said. The painter fell about 25 feet while working on the outside of a building at the location of L'Andana restaurant just before 9:30 a.m., fire and police said. The painter,...
BURLINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Make Arrest In Multiple Golf Club Thefts

FRAMINGHAM — The Framingham Police began an investigation into multiple thefts from Golf Galaxy (1 Worcester Rd) in recent weeks. Detectives were able to identify items being sold through various online marketplaces, matching those from the thefts from Golf Galaxy. Information was obtained and a suspect was identified. Detectives,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
capecod.com

Crash snarls traffic before Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash on Route 6 about 9 AM snarled the morning commute approaching the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police searching for missing teen

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Keyana “KJ” Jackson was last seen May 17 in the Charlestown High School area, police say. Police describe her as 5 feet 6 inches tall with blonde-brown hair. Anyone with information...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mass. Teacher on Leave as Authorities Investigate Relationship With Student

A Massachusetts schoolteacher has been placed on leave amid an investigation into a possible unprofessional relationship with a student, authorities say. Barre police and the Quabbin Regional School District confirmed they were investigating, but didn't offer many details Friday, including the name of the teacher placed on leave. A complaint...
BARRE, MA

