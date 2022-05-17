ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National D-Day Memorial holds ‘Pack the Convoy’ Supply Drive

By Camden Lazenby
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA program that gets active-duty service members...

MilitaryTimes

The changing face of the VFW

Your local VFW is no longer the hall that hosted Grampa’s bingo night. Instead, it’s a hub of Post-9/11 and Iraq and Afghanistan veterans supporting the same mission the VFW has supported since its inception in 1899: veteran transition, support, and kinship. That old brick building with the...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
WOWK 13 News

Charity golf tournament benefits Mountain Mission

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Golfers headed out to the course today to help people in our region meet their most basic needs. On Monday, May 16, was the 9th Annual Charity Golf Outing for Mountain Mission, Inc. The golfers, including WOWK 13 News Evening Anchor Merrily McAuliffe, hit the links at Berry Hills Country […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

