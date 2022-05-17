ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee Nation Film Office bringing more Natives to television

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. – The Cherokee Nation Film Office recently partnered with Green Pastures Studio and SeriesFest to present the Season 8 Storytellers Initiative, specifically aimed at increasing Native representation within the television industry. The annual competition offers writers the opportunity to submit a pilot script, participate in a...

