Luke Combs Scores Historic 13th Consecutive No. 1 Single With ‘Doin’ This’

Luke Combs scored his 13th consecutive No. 1 single when “Doin’ This” reached the top of both the Mediabase chart and Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. While 13 consecutive country chart-toppers isn’t unprecedented (Alabama scored 21 in a row from 1980 to 1987), Luke is batting 1.000, to use a little baseball parlance. He has only officially released 13 singles. And, yes, every one has ascended to the top of the chart. No one has ever opened their career with that kind of stat line. That’s why it is historic.

In fact, when Luke scored his sixth straight No. 1 single with “Beautiful Crazy” in 2019, he became the first person to achieve that feat. He was 6/6. Now he’s 13/13. That’s a ridiculously amazing number. From start to present, country radio has never loved an artist more than Luke Combs.

But here’s my favorite Luke stat. Those 13 No. 1 singles have spent a combined 42 weeks at No. 1.

Take a quick look at the number of weeks each of Luke’s singles have spent at No. 1: “Hurricane” (2 weeks), “When It Rains It Pours” (2 weeks), “One Number Away” (1 week), “She Got the Best of Me” (4 weeks), “Beautiful Crazy” (7 weeks), “Beer Never Broke My Heart” (2 weeks), “Even Though I’m Leaving” (5 weeks), “Does to Me” (2 weeks), “Lovin’ On You” (4 weeks), “Better Together” (5 weeks), “Forever After All” (6 weeks), “Cold as You” (1 week), and “Doin’ This” (1 week).

Oh, yeah, Luke was featured on Jameson Rodgers’ 2021 No. 1 hit, “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” so Luke has really been at the top of the chart for 43 weeks.

Luke Is Still Growin’

Luke will release his upcoming third studio album, Growin’ Up, on June 24. The 12-song project will follow the release of his 2019 sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, which spent 50 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Luke co-produced Growin’ Up with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton. If those names sound familiar, they should. Both Chip and Jonathan had co-producing credits on the deluxe version of Luke’s sophomore album. In addition, Jonathan co-penned Luke’s chart-topping hits, “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Cold as You.”

“I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now,” says Luke. “It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out. Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs. I’m just excited to get them out and see what they think.”

Recently, Luke shared “Tomorrow Me” from the upcoming album, which you can hear below.