ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Luke Combs Scores Historic 13th Consecutive No. 1 Single With ‘Doin’ This’

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVXD8_0fgvD99w00

Luke Combs scored his 13th consecutive No. 1 single when “Doin’ This” reached the top of both the Mediabase chart and Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. While 13 consecutive country chart-toppers isn’t unprecedented (Alabama scored 21 in a row from 1980 to 1987), Luke is batting 1.000, to use a little baseball parlance. He has only officially released 13 singles. And, yes, every one has ascended to the top of the chart. No one has ever opened their career with that kind of stat line. That’s why it is historic.

In fact, when Luke scored his sixth straight No. 1 single with “Beautiful Crazy” in 2019, he became the first person to achieve that feat. He was 6/6. Now he’s 13/13. That’s a ridiculously amazing number. From start to present, country radio has never loved an artist more than Luke Combs.

But here’s my favorite Luke stat. Those 13 No. 1 singles have spent a combined 42 weeks at No. 1.

Take a quick look at the number of weeks each of Luke’s singles have spent at No. 1: “Hurricane” (2 weeks), “When It Rains It Pours” (2 weeks), “One Number Away” (1 week), “She Got the Best of Me” (4 weeks), “Beautiful Crazy” (7 weeks), “Beer Never Broke My Heart” (2 weeks), “Even Though I’m Leaving” (5 weeks), “Does to Me” (2 weeks), “Lovin’ On You” (4 weeks), “Better Together” (5 weeks), “Forever After All” (6 weeks), “Cold as You” (1 week), and “Doin’ This” (1 week).

Oh, yeah, Luke was featured on Jameson Rodgers’ 2021 No. 1 hit, “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” so Luke has really been at the top of the chart for 43 weeks.

Luke Is Still Growin’

Luke will release his upcoming third studio album, Growin’ Up, on June 24. The 12-song project will follow the release of his 2019 sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, which spent 50 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Luke co-produced Growin’ Up with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton. If those names sound familiar, they should. Both Chip and Jonathan had co-producing credits on the deluxe version of Luke’s sophomore album. In addition, Jonathan co-penned Luke’s chart-topping hits, “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Cold as You.”

“I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now,” says Luke. “It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out. Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs. I’m just excited to get them out and see what they think.”

Recently, Luke shared “Tomorrow Me” from the upcoming album, which you can hear below.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: This Episode Made Jerry Seinfeld ‘Very Uncomfortable’

In 1989, the first episode of Seinfeld aired, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. The quartet played a group of friends living in New York who led extraordinarily average lives in the Big Apple. Famously a “show about nothing,” Seinfeld was simply the story of these four people and the “excruciating minutiae” of their daily lives.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Season 20 Finalist HunterGirl Gets a Grand Homecoming Celebration

While preparing for her performances at the season 20 finale of “American Idol,” finalist HunterGirl gets a grand homecoming celebration. According to the Daily News Journal, “American Idol” finalist HunterGirl (her real name is Hunter Wolkonowski) returned to her hometown of Winchester, Tennessee for a day-long homecoming event on Tuesday (May 17th). The town celebrated by showing support and welcoming the finalist home.
WINCHESTER, TN
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Reveals He’s Opening New Vacation Rental in Iowa

Mike Wolfe’s new pick has us gearing up to head to Iowa. The “American Pickers” star recently revealed his new find when he took to social media on Friday. While he’s used to collecting motorcycles and bikes, this time, he wowed us when he announced he plans to open a Two Lanes Guesthouse in LeClaire, Iowa. Wolfe grew up in the small town, making the rental all the more important to him.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Tim McGraw Says Wife Faith Hill Actually Slapped Him While Filming ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Starring in 1883 alongside his wife, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had some trials and tribulations while filming the series. However, there were some perks to the Yellowstone origin story. It wasn’t all cowboy stuff all the time. Sometimes, they got to act! Knowing they had to up their game on camera in order to get more credibility from viewers, they took things to the next level.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Never Broke My Heart#Billboard Country
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Passes Along Strange Photo That ‘Ruins’ His Day Every Time He Sees It

Leave it to Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings to bring us a photo that even he finds somewhat troublesome in his own photo roll. We would ask him why does he have this photo? Also, does it add some spice to his life when he sees it? Apparently not. Ken Jennings knows how to help people along in their winning ways on TV. When it comes to food, though, we might have some questions to ask him.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Captures Stunning View of the Dutton Ranch as She Begins Work on Season 5

Uh oh, Outsiders. Don’t look now, but Kelly Reilly is back in Montana and it looks like she’s ready for Yellowstone Season 5. Back on the Dutton Ranch, with the mountains of Montana rising in the horizon, Reilly looks to be relaxing. Season 5 is going to be underway soon enough and fans are going to be waiting very (im)patiently for it to get to their TV screens.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

2022 PGA Championship: John Daly Vibes, Steals the Show at Southern Hills

Thirty-one years ago, John Daly shocked the golf world by winning the 1991 PGA Championship as an alternate. On Thursday in his opening round at Southern Hills Country Club, Daly surprised absolutely no one by looking like an absolute vibe. He sported colorful skull-print pants while sipping a large McDonald’s Diet Coke and driving the nicest golf cart in the fleet: No. 69.
GOLF
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Reflects on Relationship With Late Marnie Schulenberg in Heartbreaking Post

There are some posts that leave you filled with emotions and Blue Bloods actress Vanessa Ray shares some thoughts about a close friend. Ray, who plays Eddie Janko-Reagan on the CBS police drama, offers this warm, loving post. She’s writing about Marnie Schulenburg, who appeared in shows like As the World Turns and One Live To Live. Schulenburg died of breast cancer at 37 years old. It would not be a stretch to see these two together as Schulenburg also had guest-starring roles on the CBS show.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

459K+
Followers
49K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy