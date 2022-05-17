Four Vols earn Southeastern Conference honors

Four Vols have earned all-Southeastern Conference honors by the league’s coaches.

Adam Walton and Johannus Monday were named first-team all-SEC, while Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui received second-team honors.

Mitsui was also named to the league’s all-freshmen team.

Walton, a graduate student, received first-team all-SEC recognition for the third time in his collegiate career. He was also a first-team standout in 2019 and 2021.

He is a member of the Volunteers’ 100/100 club, becoming the sixth player to have at least 100 victories in both singles and doubles competition.

Walton achieved the feet by teaming with doubles partner Pat Harper in Tennessee’s 4-0 win against Florida State at the NCAA Super Regionals. Walton has 119 singles victories during his career at Tennessee.

Monday, a sophomore, was named to the first team for a second consecutive season.

Hudd, a senior, received his first all-SEC honors, along with Mitsui, his doubles partner. Mitsui was also named to the SEC all-Freshman team.