Letitia “Tish” L. Grandlienard, 95 of rural Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, May 19, 2022, at her home on the family farm. Tish was born Sept. 13, 1926, in Bluffton, to Charles and Edith High Wilhelm. She graduated in 1944 from Rockcreek Center High School. Tish graduated from IPFW in Fort Wayne in 1990 with a bachelor of science degree in art. Tish worked alongside her husband Fred on the family grain and dairy farm and raised her four children. She was a talented artist and when the family was done milking cows, Tish turned the old milk house into her art studio.

BLUFFTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO