The Cleveland Browns’ acquisition of Deshaun Watson signaled the beginning of the end for Baker Mayfield as the team’s franchise quarterback. However, Mayfield, who has been the subject of trade rumors, remains on the roster. With speculation that Watson could be subject to punishment by the NFL for his legal issues, many have thought that the Browns were reluctant to trade Mayfield in case they wind up empty-handed at the position in 2022.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO