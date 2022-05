JEFFERSON, La. – From the Jefferson Parish Council:. The Council has announced projects to be funded by the American Rescue Plan, an act of Congress that gave state and local governments funding to mitigate the significant negative financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jefferson Parish received $84 million in federal funding, which will be allocated to transformational projects all throughout the parish that focus on aging infrastructure, economic development and more.

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO