Baltimore, MD

Chef Saon Brice participates in Preakness LIVE Festival

By Demi Gough
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Friday, May 20 celebrate the best of...

Wbaltv.com

Former Hammerjacks, Bourbon Street space will once again host performances

Live entertainment will return to the downtown Baltimore building that was once home to Hammerjacks. The property at 316-318 Guilford Ave., most recently an event space, has once again changed hands and its new operators plan to schedule concerts there in addition to hosting weddings and other private gatherings. The new venue won approval for an arena beer, wine and liquor license Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New festival in Park Heights celebrates first Black jockey to win Preakness

In a first-of-its-kind event this weekend, the George "Spider" Anderson Preakness Festival recognizes the first African American jockey to win the Preakness Stakes in 1889. Pimlico Race Course, the home of the Preakness, isn't the only place to go to celebrate the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. A free festival will take place not far from the track on Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local Dance Group Invites You To Groove At Jewish Community Center Of Greater Baltimore Block Party

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A group of talented dancers from Reisterstown are about to show off some of their coolest moves at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore Block Party this weekend.   “We really enjoy dancing and making people happy,” said Angelia Lewis, founder, CEO and choreographer for the group, R.I.C.O.C.H.E.T.  The name stands for what Lewis and her fellow group members are trying to do in their community: to Reach, Inspire, Connect, Overcome, Create, Help, Empower, and Transform the lives of those watching their performances.   “And we do that with the use of dance artistry and creative expressions,” said Lewis.   The group has...
REISTERSTOWN, MD
vnexplorer.net

See the best and wildest 2022 Preakness fashion statements

Preakness Stakes Horse Race — Niki Rogers, of Annapolis, Md., wears a decorative hat prior to the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) 2/13 SLIDES © File photo. Preakness Stakes Horse Race —...
BALTIMORE, MD
coolprogeny.com

Weekend Fun for Kids in Baltimore: May 20-22

Magic shows, fishing rodeos (so many opportunities for kids to fish this weekend!), science fun, dinos, and MORE! Check out our round-up of fun for kids in Baltimore this weekend. Looking for more ideas? Our Community Calendar is full of them!. Please be sure to check with the host organization...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Willie T’s Seafood Shack Aiming for June Opening

Last November we let you know that Willie T’s Seafood Shack and BRB (be right burger) are both moving in to 9326 Georgia Avenue (joint restaurant), between Islands Tropical Ice Cream and Goldberg’s New York Bagels, in the location that was formerly home to Andy’s Restaurant. Willie T’s is now planning a June Opening, according to a report by Bethesda Beat.There is no word yet, however, on if Be Right Burger will be opening at the same time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washingtonian.com

First Look: Sandlot Anacostia Opens Soon With Go-Go and Good Eats

Ian Callender stood in the middle of a rubble-strewn lot in Southeast DC, surveying what will be his biggest project yet: Sandlot Anacostia. Tall, soft-spoken, and dressed in a limited-edition North Face jacket and Jordan 4 Retro Raptor sneakers, Callender gazed at the Suitland Parkway traffic snaking past the dirt lot around him. “We’re Phase Zero here,” he said. That much was obvious.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis To Donate Over $130K To Johns Hopkins Children’s Center As Runner Up On CBS Show ‘Beyond The Edge’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens legend Ray Lewis didn’t win the CBS reality show Beyond the Edge, but he’ll always be a winner in Baltimoreans’ hearts. Besides, as the runner-up, the two-time Super Bowl champion raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, giving back to Baltimore once again. Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out on top, raising $266,500 for his own Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which fights cystic fibrosis. Lewis faced off against eight other celebrities as they relied on their wits, intelligence and muscle to survive in the Panamanian jungle for 15 days. The competitors raised money for the charity of their...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Samsung awards Baltimore school $50,000 for addressing community food disparities

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland school won $50,000 for an idea to improve food access in their community. Last week, students from the Green Street Academy traveled to New York City where they presented their project for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages students to solve real-world issues in their communities using STEM.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Organizers Hope Preakness LIVE Will Bridge Gap Between Triple Crown Race And Surrounding Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott declared Friday, May 20 as Preakness LIVE Day in Baltimore City, recognizing the new festival set to bring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists to the Pimlico infield, along with celebrity chefs and art installations. The mayor said the Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival, scheduled during Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, gives the city an opportunity to showcase Park Heights and make the Preakness more inclusive. “It’s so important that we use this opportunity to showcase all of the best that Baltimore has to offer and to expose to the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

639 Plymouth Rd.

639 Plymouth Rd Unit C1/2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment - Today for your rental needs, we are offering this great first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. As you walk into the unit, you are greeted with a large well-lit living room with new flooring and fresh paint. To the right, you have a great 3 seasons porch. There is also a large dining room where families can get together and make memories. The cute kitchen has everything within arms reach like the great gas stove and refrigerator. Down the long hallway you have 2 large bedrooms with plenty of light. Last but not least you have your relaxing large full bathroom where you can enjoy a nice soak in the tub. There is laundry in the building. Water and heat are included. Available NOW. $1300/ Month + Utilities. Renters Insurance is Required.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

11-year-old Prince George's County native is a pool-playing phenom

BOWIE, Md. - Center Pocket in Bowie has billiards, beer, and an 11-year-old pool-playing phenom who goes by the name of Jawz. "My dad gave me that nickname because I was killing people on the pool table," D’Angelo "Jawz" Spain told FOX 5. Nearby players agreed. When it comes...
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

Captain White’s Seafood reopens in a new location

Captain White’s Seafood is now up and running at its new location in Maryland. The iconic seafood spot left D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront in November after a long-running dispute with D.C.’s government and developers of The Wharf. “It’s good because our clients have followed us,” said manager Douglas...
OXON HILL, MD

