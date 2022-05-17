Chef Saon Brice participates in Preakness LIVE Festival

639 Plymouth Rd Unit C1/2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment - Today for your rental needs, we are offering this great first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. As you walk into the unit, you are greeted with a large well-lit living room with new flooring and fresh paint. To the right, you have a great 3 seasons porch. There is also a large dining room where families can get together and make memories. The cute kitchen has everything within arms reach like the great gas stove and refrigerator. Down the long hallway you have 2 large bedrooms with plenty of light. Last but not least you have your relaxing large full bathroom where you can enjoy a nice soak in the tub. There is laundry in the building. Water and heat are included. Available NOW. $1300/ Month + Utilities. Renters Insurance is Required.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO