You Can Rent This Hidden Gem Airbnb On Tybee Island With A Private Beach For About $50/Person

Tybee Island, Georgia, is a charming coastal beach town known for its picturesque coastline and celebrity residents.

What sets this Airbnb apart from other hidden beach gems, is that you have the opportunity to enjoy the privacy of having the shore all to yourself.

The Back Beach: Hidden Gem house can accommodate up to eight guests, and the price to rent starts at $395/night. If you decided to book a getaway with your friends, it could cost as low as $50 per person a night!

This property is steps away from the ocean, where you can enjoy tranquil sunsets and salty breeze.

The sunny porch is ideal for relaxing with a view. There's deck seating and warm wood accents.

The airy space features natural lighting, and charming coastal elements. You'll feel right at home in this bright and colorful space.

You can wake up ready to catch the sunrise in one of the cozy bedrooms or enjoy your coffee while taking a walk along the shore.

Back River Beach is much more private than Tybee's popular South Beach, which can get busy during peak season. This hidden stretch allows for a more tranquil experience away from the crowds.

The serene house feels right at home in its natural surroundings and features on-site parking.

The view from the back porch highlights the beauty of Georgia's coast. It's perfect for laying out in the sun or exploring the nearby sandbar.

