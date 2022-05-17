ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest, charge Leesburg High student with bringing concealed gun to school

By Frank Stanfield
 5 days ago

LEESBURG — Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old Leesburg High School student with bringing a concealed handgun to school.

A school resource officer said in his report that a substitute teacher suspected that three students were “possibly smoking a nicotine device” in the back of a classroom.

While the teacher and an assistant principal were taking them to the office, the teacher asked if they had “anything on them that they shouldn’t have at school.” All three said no and submitted to a search. When she searched the 16-year-old’s backpack, she found the firearm concealed inside an ankle brace.

The school resource officer seized the 9mm sub-compact handgun, which had a fully loaded magazine with full-metal jacket rounds, and one in the chamber.

The teen was charged with possession of a firearm on campus and carrying a concealed weapon.

Because he is a minor, the Daily Commercial is not naming the youth.

