In the not-too-distant past, it looked like much of America was open to jumping on the plant-based meat bandwagon. Global Citizen reports that back in 2019, plant-based meat made up only about 1% of meat sales across the country, but it seemed that number would increase thanks to the advent of better products, massive cash influxes to plant-based meat companies, and a push by chains like Burger King to promote the protein. Others argue that the meat alternative provides a healthier alternative to beef, pork, and other animal meats, emphasizing that vegetable-based meats use less water and land than raising livestock, per Unilever Food Solutions.

