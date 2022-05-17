ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Megan Fox's Dazzling Las Vegas Birthday Party

By Chelsey Sanchez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox turned 36 years old yesterday and made sure to celebrate accordingly. After their appearance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly hosted a star-studded guest list to ring in her birthday at Tao, a nightclub in Las Vegas. For...

Gennifer Kelly 84
5d ago

seriously who really cares about it. she needs to grow up and find a real man and not a little boy 🙄🥱

