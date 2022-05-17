ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Trevor Story: Blasts second homer

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Story went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Monday's 6-3 win over...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

WATCH: Benches clear in White Sox-Yankees game after confrontation at home plate

Benches cleared during Saturday's Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game in the Bronx (CHW-NYY GameTracker) following a home-plate confrontation between Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson of the Yankees. Here's a look:. As you see, the benches emptied, but a brawl was avoided. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson was particularly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Fills in at shortstop

Hernandez moved from center field to shortstop in the eighth inning Friday after Xander Bogaerts exited Boston's 7-3 win over the Mariners with a back injury. Hernandez filled in because Christian Arroyo was unavailable; Arroyo started in right field but was replaced by a superior defender in Jackie Bradley to start of the seventh inning. If Bogaerts is required to miss any time, Arroyo will likely fill in while Hernandez maintains his primary role as the team's starting center fielder.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox-Yankees benches clear, Tony La Russa accuses Josh Donaldson of making racist remark to Tim Anderson

The benches cleared during the New York Yankees' 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. After the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa accused Josh Donaldson of the Yankees of directing "a racist comment" at Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson. Anderson elaborated, saying Donaldson called him "Jackie," which Anderson interpreted as a reference to Jackie Robinson, the pioneering Hall of Famer who integrated Major League Baseball in 1947:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Racks up four more hits

Altuve went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored Thursday against the Rangers. Altuve has eight extra-base hits in his last eight games, and he's maintained a .355 average with 10 RBI and 16 runs scored across 16 games in May. For the season, he owns a .286/.364/.571 line across 110 plate appearances.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not starting Friday

Marte is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs. Marte returned to the lineup Thursday after missing two games with a sore hand, and he'll head back to the bench for Friday's matchup with Chicago, though there's been no indication he aggravated the injury. Yonny Hernandez will man second base in his place.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Officially activated Friday

Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Yields four runs in debut

Liberatore did not factor in the decision against Pittsburgh on Saturday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. Liberatore was hit hard throughout the outing, as five of the seven hits against him went for extra bases. Still, he would have qualified for the win with one additional out, but Pittsburgh racked up four hits and scored twice with two outs in the bottom of the fifth to send the rookie to the dugout. Liberatore's overall stat line was uninspiring -- he threw less than 60 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced a mere five swings-and-misses. It remains to be seen if he'll get another chance to start or be returned to the minors moving forward.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Not in Saturday's lineup

Franco (quadriceps) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco tweaked his right quad in the top of the 13th inning Friday, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench is uncertain, but Taylor Walls will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Gets second straight start

McCarthy started in right field and went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Cubs. Called up from Triple-A Reno on Friday, McCarthy started both games in right field and is 5-for-9 with three RBI. McCarthy, who started the year in the majors before being optioned with a .425 OPS, told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he did nothing different at Reno. The major difference was getting more at-bats in the minors, and in the few opportunities he had with Arizona, he was trying to do too much. It's unclear if he's taking over for a slumping Pavin Smith, but the Diamondbacks may ride McCarthy's hot streak.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Lands on restricted list

Almora (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list prior to Friday's game at Toronto. Almora is one of four players to be placed on the restricted list ahead of Friday's series opener in Toronto, which likely means they are all unvaccinated and unable to enter Canada. Aristides Aquino will join the big-league club as outfield depth for this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Taking part in full baseball work

Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Not in Thursday's lineup

Brantley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers. Brantley started the past 16 games and will receive a day off after posting an .805 OPS during that stretch. Chas McCormick will shift to left field while Jose Siri starts in center.
HOUSTON, TX
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Grand slam in win

LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's victory over the White Sox. The 33-year-old launched a grand slam off Dallas Keuchel in the bottom of the second frame, capping off a five-run inning for the Yankees. LeMahieu now has three long balls on the season and the slam ended a 20-game homerless streak for him. After having four doubles over three games between May 10-May 12, he hadn't had an extra-base hit in six games prior to Saturday. LeMahieu has a .267/.349/.400 slash line over 135 at-bats in 2022, which is incredibly similar to his production from last season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Remains on bench

Odor will sit for the second straight game Friday against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Odor has made just a single start against a southpaw all season. He won't add to that total here, with lefty Jalen Beeks set to open for Ryan Yarbrough, who also throws from the left side. Chris Owings will get the start at second base.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Amir Garrett: Ejected from Thursday's matchup

Garrett was ejected from Thursday's game against the White Sox, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Garrett had a balk called against him in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday and was tossed from the game after saying something to the umpire at second base at the end of the inning. Prior to being ejected, the southpaw allowed a hit and no walks while striking out three in one inning. Assuming he doesn't face further discipline, Garrett should be available for Friday's series opener against Minnesota.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Max Schrock: Nearing rehab assignment

Manager David Bell said Saturday that Schrock (calf) is expected to start a rehab assignment soon, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Schrock sustained a left calf strain in early April and began the season on the 60-day injured list. Although he isn't eligible to be activated until early June, the 27-year-old will likely be cleared to return to game action in the minors soon, which would presumably put him in line to rejoin the Reds around the time when he's first eligible to return.
CINCINNATI, OH

