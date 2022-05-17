ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana college grad gives birth, receives degree hours later in hospital ceremony

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnV1L_0fguxAob00

NEW ORLEANS — Just one day after she gave birth to a baby boy, a Louisiana woman received another special delivery at the hospital – her college degree.

According to WDSU and WVUE, new Dillard University graduate Jada Sayles went into labor Friday night, just hours before her commencement ceremony was slated to begin Saturday morning.

In a series of tweets, the university’s outgoing president, Walter M. Kimbrough, said Sayles texted him to say she had been admitted to the hospital and would be missing graduation. Her newborn son arrived Saturday, he said.

The next day at the hospital, Kimbrough gave Sayles her own graduation ceremony as her family looked on, the news outlets reported.

“I did something today I have never done before in 18 years as a college president. I conferred a degree in a hospital,” Kimbrough tweeted Sunday afternoon.

He went on to share videos of Sayles accepting the degree while wearing a cap and gown.

“I even did the tassel part of commencement!” Kimbrough captioned one of the clips. “This really was a very sweet moment. I’ll never forget it.”

Sayles took to Twitter to share photos from the ceremony.

“I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to be my degree; instead I got my baby,” she tweeted. “My sweet face decided to make his way on MY big day (now his). Shoutout to my university for still bringing my graduation and degree to me.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

MENTONE, Texas — (AP) — The top elected official in a rural and sparsely populated West Texas county has been arrested after being accused of stealing cattle. Loving County Judge Skeet Jones, 71, and three other men were arrested on Friday on charges of livestock theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.
LOVING COUNTY, TX
KRMG

Priceless seeds, sprouts key to US West's post-fire future

A New Mexico facility where researchers work to restore forests devastated by fires faced an almost cruelly ironic threat: The largest wildfire burning in the U.S. was fast approaching. Owen Burney and his team knew they had to save what they could. Atop their list was a priceless bank of...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
KRMG

2022 Oklahoma Hall of Fame honorees announced

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Oklahoma Hall of Fame honorees were announced this week. Leon Russell (posthumous), Tulsa. The 2022 Class will be formally inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on Thursday, November 17 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

15 hospitalized after bus overturns on Maryland interstate

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Fifteen people were hospitalized Sunday after a passenger bus overturned onto its side along a Maryland interstate, authorities said. Forty-seven people were passengers aboard a Megabus that was traveling south on Interstate 95 near White Marsh when it flipped at about 6:55 a.m. EDT, The Baltimore Sun reported.
WHITE MARSH, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana College#College Degree#Hospital#Wdsu#Wvue#Dillard University
KRMG

Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan

GAYLORD, Mich. — (AP) — A second person died in a tornado that hit northern Michigan, authorities reported Saturday, as crews searched a mobile home park that was virtually destroyed by a rare twister in an area with no weather sirens. The person, who was in their 70s,...
GAYLORD, MI
KRMG

Mother of 9 killed in crash

Mother of 9 killed in crash A Virginia family is dealing with overwhelming loss after a 28-year-old mother of nine died in a crash and her father was killed in a shooting less than a week. (NCD)
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
KRMG

Illinois woman dies after falling near a waterfall in Colorado

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman has died after she fell near a waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Thursday. KMGH-TV says the unidentified woman fell at Adams Falls inside Rocky Mountain National Park. The woman’s name has not been released because next...
ACCIDENTS
KRMG

Advocates turn to public health approach to combat anti-Asian hate

NEW YORK — Stop AAPI Hate has become a leading force in tracking and addressing the rise in anti-Asian attacks in communities across the country. The leaders behind this group are taking to the California legislature to turn this community-driven effort into legislation with its No Place for Hate policy initiative.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Texas race tests abortion's resonance with Democratic voters

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — By the time Dr. Hector Gonzalez arrived in Laredo, Texas, in 2001, the last abortion clinic had already closed. He spent the next 20 years experiencing firsthand where the largely Hispanic and heavily Catholic community along the border with Mexico usually sided. “Definitely...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRMG

At least 2 dead, 44 injured after tornado strikes northern Michigan

GAYLORD, Mich. — Two people are dead, multiple people were injured and "heavy damage" reported after a destructive tornado tore through northern Michigan Friday afternoon, authorities said. The National Weather Service said the tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF-3. Peak winds were estimated to be up...
GAYLORD, MI
KRMG

Late spring Colorado snowstorm knocks out power for 210,000

DENVER — (AP) — A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials said. The wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines, the KUSA television station reported. Much...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy