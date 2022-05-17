Suffield edges Somers in girls lacrosse

GIRLS LACROSSE

SUFFIELD 14, SOMERS 13. Ari Nicholas scored five goals, including the tie-breaking and what proved to be the winning goals, for Suffield in its NCCC win at Somers Monday, its second one-goal victory of the season over the Spartans.

The Wildcats (5-8-0) led 8-4 at halftime only to see Somers (5-9-1) get even at 12 on Caroline Colton’s goal with 7:36 left. Nicholas netted the next two goals to put Suffield back in front. Jamie Anthony scored with 1:07 to go to make it 14-13 but the Spartans could not get the equalizer.

Mac Chevrier, Izzy Sperazza, and Georgia Qua added two goals each for Suffield. Goalie Alana Raines made 10 saves. Colton finished with five goals while Anthony had three goals and three assists for Somers. Brooke Stevens also had a hat trick while Hallie Watt and Ashley Birkenshaw chipped in a goal apiece. Goalies Elena Riggins and Kayla Brown combined for six saves.

Somers completes the regular season with a home game against Windsor Wednesday and must win to qualify for the Class S state tournament. Suffield visits Lyman Hall Wednesday then hosts Lyman Hall Friday and must get at least one win or two ties to earn a Class M state tournament berth.