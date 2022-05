The African American Male Scholars Initiative (AAMSI) at Greenville Technical College celebrated achievements of the group’s members in an awards presentation on May 4. Among the awards presented were 22 special AAMSI jackets, given to students who earned 1,000 or more engagement points. These points were achieved by participating in activities including program orientation, advising sessions, lunch and learns, financial literacy training and counseling, while also maintaining a minimum 2.2 GPA.

