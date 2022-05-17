ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Photos: Georgia Bulldog rookies at NFL minicamp

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Georgia Bulldogs had a record setting 2022 NFL draft. Now, Georgia rookies, including five first round picks, are suiting up for their respective NFL teams in rookie minicamps across the country.

Georgia had the largest seven round NFL draft class in NFL history. Bulldog fans will have even more Georgia players to watch on Sundays.

Georgia rookies like Travon Walker, Lewis Cine, Quay Walker, Jordan Davis, Channing Tindall, Nakobe Dean, George Pickens, and more are expected to compete for a starting role in the NFL.

Not pictured are Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White and Los Angeles Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick.

Here’s a first look at how Georgia Bulldogs look at their new NFL homes:

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker

