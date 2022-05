Art, music, food, and fun were the order of the evening for Festival Friday in downtown Salina. With members of the public looking on, artists participating in the Artwork Alley Mural Expo '22 applied bright colors to what were once white walls along the alley facing the public parking lot at 140 S. Fifth Street. Some people even danced as Cash Hollistah played tunes during the event.

