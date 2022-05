Portions of a three-story stairwell collapse at a condo in Fairfield, injuring two people. The incident happened at 8 Kingsbridge Road. A 54-year-old Towaco man fell around 20-25 feet from the third floor to the first floor, landing where he was then trapped by a heavy, broken piece of stairway hanging above him. Around 50 emergency personnel were on scene to help pull him out. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. Another 45-year-old man from Oakhurst reportedly had an injury to his back and was also transported to a hospital.

