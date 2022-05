MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Storm Prediction Center has added our area to the Marginal Risk Zone for today. This is the lowest risk (level 1 out of 5), but it’s a risk none-the-less. Damaging wind is the main threat, but some storms with at least 1 inch hail are also possible. Any severe storms will be isolated, but there will be scattered storms popping up after 1PM. The risk for isolated severe weather will remain through roughly 10PM. Have ways of getting alerts. When thunder roars, go indoors.

1 DAY AGO