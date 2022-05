LA GRANDE – Soroptimist International of La Grande (SILG) awarded a total of 10 scholarships to young women yesterday during an award luncheon. Two recipients from the Tri-Cities area were awarded $2,000 each. These were given after no applications for this particular scholarship was received by SILG so applications were shared by the club in Tri-Cities. Receipts were:

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO