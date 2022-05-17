Milestones – May 17, 2022

***

Allison Lovell of Henrico was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

***

Kathryn Carithers of Henrico was named to the spring 2022 president’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher. Carithers is a junior majoring in Music.

***

Rachel Durrette of Henrico was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.00-3.74 for the semester. Durrette is a junior majoring in Nursing.

***

Kevin Connelly of Henrico has enrolled at McDaniel College in Westminster, Md. as a member of the Class of 2026. He will begin his college career this fall after graduating from Mills E. Godwin High School in June.

***

Brittney Lynn White of Glen Allen graduated in May with a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

***

The following local students recently were initiated into the national leadership honor society Omicron Delta Kappa: Rithanya Saravanan (Randolph-Macon College), of Glen Allen; and Nicole Mitchell (University of Lynchburg), Julie Farmer (University of Richmond), Caroline Hinshaw (University of Richmond) and Evan Jackson (University of South Florida), of Henrico. Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class. Students must demonstrate leadership experience and embrace ODK ideals.