The Hartselle Tigers sit alone at the top of 6A baseball after defeating Pelham 10-2 in Game Two of the 6A State Championship Series. The Tigers won Game One 5-1 on Thursday. The championship is Hartselle’s ninth overall and first in Class 6A. The Tigers last brought home a blue map in 2013 when they were in Class 5A.

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO