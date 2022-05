Built to carry rockets and supersonic aircraft three at a time, the largest-wingspan aircraft ever built has just completed its fifth test flight, reaching a huge milestone in pushing it into service. The Stratolaunch carrier aircraft soared to an altitude of 6,858 meters (22,500 feet) and flew for almost five hours, testing a new addition to the center of the aircraft that will be used to attach and launch hypersonic vehicles.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 DAYS AGO