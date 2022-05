From new imaging systems to pedicle screw technology, Becker's reported on five spine technology debuts since April 21:. 1. Tien Le, MD, performed a first-of-its-kind spine procedure integrating Accelus' Remi robotic navigation system, Linesider pedicle screw system and FlareHawk expandable interbody fusion device. 2. The first case with Medacta's MUST...

FARMINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO