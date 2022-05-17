ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

North Surprise land sells big

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ob6C3_0fgumGQy00

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of a 7.589-acre parcel of land in Surprise.

According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm’s Phoenix office, the asset sold for $1,650,000.

Art Rullo, Michael E. Farrar and Ross Smith, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust.

The subject property is located on West Happy Valley Road.

“The property received significance buyer interest immediately upon hitting the market and ended up selling well above the initial list price,” Rullo said. “The sellers are long-term property owners and were able to capitalize on the opening of West Happy Valley Road and addition of key water and sewer infrastructure in the area. All of these factors contributed to strong buyer interest and increasing land values.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMSd8_0fgumGQy00

Comments / 2

Related
AZFamily

Scottsdale tenant hit with $826 rent increase

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Zazu Moloi loves where he lives, in a nice Scottsdale apartment complex with a great view. “It’s just nice to be in Old Town,” said Moloi, “to be close to all my friends, most of my family, enjoying the great weather.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Businesses at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon be fined if they’re not open

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Shops and restaurants at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon face penalties if they’re not open. Arizona’s Family has learned businesses are being told they have to return to contracted hours by June 1 or face fines. Airport officials say inspectors will be going around the terminals to see if businesses are open during hours that were agreed upon. They’ll also use cameras to see if lights are on or off.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Surprise, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Real Estate
City
Phoenix, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Commercial Real Estate#Infrastructure#Marcus Millichap
scottsdale.org

Historic building slated for grave

One of the oldest residents of the beloved McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park will soon be passing away into history. The bunkhouse, which dates back to 1921, when ranch hands lived in it when the park was part of a working farm, will soon be coming down. The city is planning on...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Greyson F

New Restaurant With Massive Patio Set to Open

A new restaurant is opening this fall.Outcast India/Unsplash. Greater Phoenix is an excellent area for anyone who loves the opportunity to enjoy a large patio space. The freedom to eat indoors or outdoors throughout most of the year is a highlight and a major selling point for many restaurants. And now, the Valley is about to welcome a passive new patio open in the coming months.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
554
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy