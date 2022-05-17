ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Moth species not seen in 110 years found in passenger's bag at Detroit Metro Airport

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eG2UP_0fguloDL00

A moth that hasn't been seen in 110 years was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Detroit Metro Airport.

According to CBP, the encounter happened in September 2021 during an inspection of an arriving passenger from the Philippines.

Agriculture specialists from CBP discovered seeds in the personal baggage of a passenger who claimed the pods were for medicinal tea. During closer inspection, apparent insect holes were discovered in the pods that were intercepted.

The moth larvae and pupae were collected, and while in quarantine, several hatched to reveal "very flashy" moths with raised patches of black setae (bristles), indicating they were members of the family Pyralidae.

Later, a USDA Smithsonian etymologist confirmed this was the first encounter of this moth species since it was first described in 1912, and the first time a lalrvae or pupae associated with the species has been collected.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Detroit Metro Airport#Species#Insect#Cbp#Smithsonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Philippines
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy