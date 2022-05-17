35. DataRobot

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DataRobot

Artificial intelligence, explainable AI, machine learning. DataRobot is powering up in the booming AI software market, which is projected to increase 21% to $62.5 billion this year. The pain point that Boston-based DataRobot seeks to solve for customers is dealing with billions of data points and figuring out signals...

The Verge

Glitch acquired by cloud service provider Fastly

Fastly, a major provider of cloud services, announced today that it’s acquiring Glitch, the quirky and capable web coding platform. Glitch will continue to operate within Fastly, with Fastly planning to grow the team and enable Glitch apps to tap into its edge computing services. Glitch CEO Anil Dash...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Warehouse robotics provider GreyOrange raises $110M

The world of warehouse robotics is heating up, and investors are taking note. GreyOrange, a provider of automated robotic fulfillment solutions and inventory optimization software, announced Wednesday that it had secured $110 million via growth financing in a round led by Mithril Capital Management with participation from Blackrock. The company...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

TIM's Sparkle, Atos Partner to Cater Growing Demand for Cloud Services and Solutions

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, and Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announced a three-year agreement to address the growing demand from clients in European and other adjacent countries for cloud services and solutions. The partnership aims to develop business...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

SAP grapples with leadership vacuum as co-founder Hasso Plattner makes his last stand

Just one man has been with SAP over its entire 50-year history: co-founder Hasso Plattner. Now, the 78-year-old software visionary is making his last stand. On Wednesday, Plattner will run for a final two-year transition term atop SAP’s supervisory board, an entity mandated by law in Germany that basically oversees the executive team. Leaders at SAP, for example, report to the supervisory board, not the CEO.
BUSINESS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
CNBC

Kohl's says two top executives are leaving, as company seeks buyer

Kohl's said Wednesday that it is losing two of its top executives, as the retailer searches for a potential buyer amid pressure from activists to sell the business. Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer, is departing immediately, the retailer said in a securities filing. Greg Revelle, chief marketing officer, is expected to depart June 1.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Can Consumers Shop Amazon Responsibly? This Startup Thinks So

Click here to read the full article. Finch wants to help online shoppers make more informed, sustainable purchases on Amazon and beyond. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSuccess Story: Paul&Shark Lifts Revenue 8.5% Via Enhanced Site SearchWolverine CEO: 'E-Commerce Did Not Meet Our Expectations' in Q1Amazon Fires 2 Staten Island Warehouse Workers with Union TiesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
INTERNET
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: MedMen and CUJO AI Welcome New CEOs

Moves, our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.la). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.
BUSINESS
#Big Data#Amazon Aurora#Google Cloud#Boston Funding
CNBC

CNBC REVEALS TENTH ANNUAL CNBC DISRUPTOR 50

CNBC Spotlights 50 Fast-Growing, Innovative Private Startups. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 17, 2022− CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the tenth annual CNBC Disruptor 50, a ranked list of fast-growing, innovative private startups harnessing breakthrough technology to develop novel business models and inspire change in public incumbents. The companies included on this year's list take aim at a wide range of solutions to big societal problems – from untangling supply chains to controlling carbon emissions to democratizing access to financial services and improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
pymnts

Uber Eats Launches Two Robotic Delivery Pilots as Restaurant Industry Struggles to Meet Demand

As aggregators struggle with driver labor challenges, Uber Eats is approaching the issue by removing drivers entirely. Uber has launched two robotic delivery pilot tests Monday (May 16), according to a report from TechCrunch: one in partnership with driverless vehicle technology company Motional and one with autonomous sidewalk delivery company Serve Robotics, which spun off from delivery company Postmates (now owned by Uber) in 2017. Both tests are running in Los Angeles.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

Identifying the skills needed to drive digital innovation

IT skills are crucial to business success in an increasingly digital world. Yet there is a major shortage of skilled IT professionals worldwide, particularly when it comes to those with experience in modern software development and delivery. Part of the challenge is that the rapid technological innovation that defines our world makes it easier for skills to become outdated quickly. This creates a constant need for IT professionals to learn and develop new skills.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Deadline

Ex-Mip Chief Laurine Garaude Joins TV Demand Data Firm Parrot Analytics As EMEA Partnerships Chief

Click here to read the full article. Laurine Garaude, the former head of the Mip television markets, has resurfaced at TV demand data firm Parrot Analytics. She will take on the post of Partnerships Director (EMEA) for Parrot, whose proprietary technology allows TV companies to track and measure demand for shows in real-time. Grant Cover has also joined as Partnerships Director (North America). Garaude stepped down as Director of Television for RX France (formerly Reed Midem) in January 2021 after 12 years. She had first joined in 1993 and went on to lead Mip TV and Mipcom. In her new role, she’ll work to...
NFL
pymnts.com

Kenyan Software Startup Bamba Secures $3.2M Seed Funding

Enterprise software startup Bamba secured $3.2 million in a seed funding round led by 468 Capital with participation from Presight Ventures, Jigsaw VC and angel investors Mato Peric, Leonard Stiegeler, Laurin Hainy and Thomas Stafford. The startup is based in Nairobi, Kenya and builds mobile-first enterprise software for micro-merchants in...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Microsoft's channel leader Rodney Clark is leaving the company

Microsoft channel chief Rodney Clark is leaving the technology giant to take a job at an outside company. The 24-year Microsoft veteran’s departure comes just more than a year after being appointed to what he then described as a “destination role” and “dream job” at Microsoft. Last March, he replaced Gavriella Schuster, who had held the channel chief role for five years.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Metrc Strengthens Executive Leadership - Appoints New CEO, Here Are The Details

Jeff Wells, co-founder and chair of the board of directors of Metrc, has transitioned from CEO to chief visionary officer, and in his stead, Michael Johnson, president and CFO of Metrc, has been appointed as CEO. Lewis Koski, who has served as COO since 2019, has been promoted to chief strategy officer. Additionally, Steve Asma, an operations and customer experience leader, joins the Metrc team as senior vice president of customer experience.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

AWS and Temenos team up for speedier banking

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has joined with cloud banking software provider Temenos for an extended partnership, which will reportedly allow banks to process 100,000 transactions a second. The multi-year agreement will see the full suite of Temenos’s banking solutions offered as part of AWS on an as-a-service basis. Founded...
BUSINESS
CNBC

CCTV Script 05/05/22

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 5, 2022, Thursday. 33-year-old Lyon is a resident of Sacramento, California. Lately, he has been tightening belts as the U.S. inflation keeps rising. Bryan Lyon. "We had to increase our gas budget, we had to increase...
SACRAMENTO, CA
TechCrunch

Heartex raises $25M for its AI-focused, open source data labeling platform

Co-founder and CEO Michael Malyuk said that the new money will be put toward improving Heartex’s product and expanding the size of the company’s workforce from 28 people to 68 by the end of the year. “Coming from engineering and machine learning backgrounds, [Heartex’s founding team] knew what...
BUSINESS

