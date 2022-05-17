Haitian Flag Day Celebration kick off with Parade–in Photos

Did you all hear it’s supposed to hit 90 degrees this weekend? Better get those A/Cs in windows stat or else you’re staring down an extremely hot Saturday, even if you’re not planning to run in the Brooklyn Half. “Oh well, at least it’s almost beach season,” you may be thinking to yourself. Not so fast, friends, it looks like the main stretch of The Rockaways is going to be closed for the first half of the summer, which has me scrambling to figure out who I know with access to a pool within an hour of the city. Will bring snacks and unfettered enthusiasm for being in the water on a hot day, if you’re interested!

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO